(Corrects title and 1st paragraph to clarify that reference and affiliated shareholders will increase (and did not increase) their stake in Americanas)

(Reuters) – Americanas SA said on Tuesday that its reference shareholders – billionaire trio Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira – and their affiliates will hold 49.2% of the company’s share capital after a capital increase.

According to data provided on the company’s website for February 2023, the reference shareholders’ stake totaled 30.12%.

Shareholders of the retailer, which is undergoing judicial recovery, approved a capital increase at an extraordinary general meeting in May to the tune of BRL 1.30 per share.

The minimum value approved for the share capital increase was 12.3 billion reais, with the issuance of at least 9.4 billion new shares, while the maximum value totals 40.7 billion reais, and the issuance of up to 31.3 billion shares, according to the document.

According to the table presented by the company in a material fact to the market, considering only the subscriptions of shares made to date, the new shareholding structure still shows creditors holding 47.6% and the other shareholders accounting for 3.2%.

Americanas highlighted, however, that the percentages are not definitive and may be changed due to the subscription of remaining new shares in the operation.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection at the beginning of last year, after the newly appointed board of directors revealed a financial shortfall in January 2023. On the eve of the announcement, the company’s shares were trading at around 12 reais. On Monday, they closed at 0.4 reais.

(By Paula Arend Laier; editing by Letícia Fucuchima)