Interviewed by the Messenger, Anna, Maurizio Durì’s wife, recalled her husband. Then a very touching last farewell on social networks

On 17 October, the life of a family was completely turned upside down in a very bad crash on the A4, near Portogruaro. Maurizio Durì, 48-year-old manager of the province of Udine, died instantly. His wife Anna, in a touching interview with Il Messaggero Veneto, remembered her husband.

They are words shiny but at the same time enormous sufferingthose of Anna Masutti, the wife of Maurizio Durì.

His life, as well as that of all those who loved the 48-year-old manager, was completely turned upside down by what happened last afternoon. October 17.

Maurizio, aboard his BMWhe was on his way home after a day’s work.

See you this evening, I’m going home and for dinner I had a burrata, chestnuts and even peaches. I’ll pick you up at work.

This the last message sent to his wife, before a bitter fate put an end to his existence.

The 48-year-old was driving along the A4 when, for a sickness or for a stroke of sleephe did not realize that a truck in front of him had slowed down due to the traffic.

The clash was inevitable. No signs of braking on the asphalt but devastating consequences for the car and the driver.

The arrival of rescuers on the spot did not help. The Fire Brigade only dealt with take out the body from the metal sheets and free the highway from the vehicles involved.

Anna’s farewell to her husband Maurizio Durì

Interviewed by The Messaggero VenetoAnna wanted remember her husband.

My husband was an eclectic and curious person. After attending the nursing school he worked for years always in the operating room, first at the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital and then at the Città di Udine polyclinic. Ten years ago he started working for an American multinational, Smith & Nephew. From a representative, with commitment and sacrifice, he became area manager.

“At 10:30 pm on October 17, the police rang the doorbell to warn me of what had happened. It was really awful. Maurizio was a fundamental point of reference for our family“.

