The defender’s contract expires in June: work is underway on an extension until 2026 at a reduced salary, as with De Sciglio and Perin. And with Alex’s stop Sandro will also be useful on the pitch

Giovanni Albanese





@

GiovaAlbanese – Turin

Juve wants to retain Rugani: discussions have already started to structure the contract extension. The defender would expire next June, but Allegri and the management consider him reliable and useful to the Juventus project: according to the coach he is the alternative to Bremer, for the club he is among the new senators who can be a point of reference in the dressing room for the players young. In short, the link between the player and the Juventus club is destined to continue after eight seasons of militancy (interspersed with a year on loan between Rennes and Cagliari).

Giuntoli's arrival further consolidated the player's position in the squad: the manager already evaluated him during his time at Napoli, when Rugani still wanted to stay in Turin. Allegri has always appreciated him, considering him an excellent wingman: with his 130 appearances for the club, embellished with 8 goals and an assist, he is among the few survivors of the title-winning decade. The player's current contract, which expires on June 30th, guarantees him a salary worth almost 3 million: the idea taking shape at Continassa is an extension for another three years at a reduced salary, in the wake of what has been done in recent years with the renewals of De Sciglio and Perin.

Rugani can be among the references for the younger members of the squad and also a valuable alternative in the rotations of the defensive department, especially with Juve's return to European cups. The club's goal is to return to the Champions League next season, which is why the minimum objective this year is indicated as fourth place. The player is still waiting for his seasonal debut, but he is working well and Allegri takes him into consideration: Alex Sandro's injury reduces, among other things, the resources available in the defensive department, where the youngster will also be integrated on a permanent basis Huijsen (born 2005) from Next Gen.