We’ve been talking about it for at least two years. But probably, if all goes to checkers, it will then be spoken of as a turning point that is not only important but epochal. It has long been “sought after/desired” by those who watch and breathe football. A press release from the FIGC yesterday effectively put on the table the possibility that starting next season everyone – and therefore the mass media, users, fans, insiders – can see and hear what happens and is said in the dialogues between referees field and Var. A total swerve therefore, an opening of gates that will make it clear how to compare in front of field episodes. All while waiting for concreteness, given that at the moment it is more than an idea but in an embryonic state.

Informative training — The press release was released on the sidelines of yesterday’s Federal Council meeting. In fact, it is a green light for the publication of an editorial content in which the audio will be present. In fact, the Italian Football Federation, with an official note, declared that “it will promote editorial content, the methods of distribution of which will be decided in the coming weeks also in consultation with The Hague, focused on the use of the Var. In the last few days, the Federation has filmed a pilot episode with the audio between the referee on the pitch and the Var with the aim of making some highlights public on the official digital channels of the FIGC for training and information purposes for all fans on the use of applied technology to the game of football according to the regulations approved by the Ifab”. See also Concacaf is now ready to use the VAR in the Final Hex

Rocchi teacher — For this pilot episode (from which a “demo” was created) the role of teacher was rightly played by Gianluca Rocchi, designator of Can A and B: Rocchi has already been “directing” meetings with the press for two years ( whether it’s in Lissone or Coverciano) to summarize the season and precisely showing some episodes with attached dialogue between the referee and the Var, which also happened at “Milan Football Week” organized by the Gazzetta. Here it is: it would be a “copy and paste” of the above meetings, usable by all and on topics that everyone – for better or worse, before or after – had the opportunity to talk about during the championship. Let me be clear: it does not necessarily have to be the designator – should the project materialize – who is always the rapporteur himself. Instead, he could alternate with former referees and in any case reference figures. See also Race Direction 2022: the FIA ​​'Var' is coming to Geneva | FormulaPassion.it

Monday and OCT — But the question many are asking is: how often would all this be shown? Every Monday or Tuesday after the championship day. The fact is that, at the moment, the idea exists and that the FIGC says it is ready to create a format in which anyone could also interact. Will anyone be interested in buying it? We’ll see, having said that it could remain within the channels of the Football Federation. An inevitable meeting point will certainly have to be found between those who have the audio rights (the FIGC) and those who have the images (Lega Calcio), but the idea is so ready that even in the next few weeks chapters of that pilot-bet. Where? On which platform? The digital channels of the FIGC itself would be ready, but in the future it is said that a so-called OTT (supply of TV/video content directly from the Internet) of the Federcalcio will not be created. See also Champions League: ticket sales will be until April 28

Clean dialogues — In short: an idea launched some time ago could therefore find concreteness. “We’re ready to go in September” assure the whispers in the Football Federation. There is also another aspect to consider: the dialogues, as well as being made accessible to everyone, will also be “audible” to everyone. Rocchi himself, together with his team of referees, worked intensely to ensure that wrong words did not escape in certain game situations in which instead – due to haste and excitement – they could escape. Here: the referee-Var dialogues are “clean” and publishable, correct communications. It will therefore be an informational and educational “pole” for fans and insiders. Last January, the Ifab (the legislative body on football rules) gave the green light to the possibility that the public in the stadium and in front of the TV could listen live to what the referees were saying to the Var. It happened for the first time at the Club World Cup. Soon, it could be happening on everyone’s computer or mobile phone. Featured Dialogues: and the end of the annexed conspiracies.

