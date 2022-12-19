Choice at the crossroads: either an ex so tall as to be unassailable (at the Hill, for example, but it is practically impossible for him to leave Fifa now) or an authoritative personality more or less distant from the world of whistles

And now? Once the hypothesis of a receivership of the arbitration world has been crumpled up, attention is already directed towards the future president of The Hague who, however, obviously, will have to be elected with a vote that will take place within 3 months. The toto-names, unofficially and perhaps confidentially, has already started; there is no doubt, however, that it is still very early to be able to draw the ideal identikit of who will be elected in place of Alfredo Trentalange who yesterday preferred to resign as head of the Hague itself after – however – having given more media coverage to the referee component as well as having recorded the debut of the first woman-referee in Serie A (Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi). See also Tigres was overtaken by Puebla and lost 0-2 at the Volcano

At the moment, in short, there are no individuals ahead or favourites. Just ideas, rumors. It’s all a hypothesis that could draw on offices (currently) around Europe but also on the National Committee. The crossroads essentially concerns two figures: either a former referee so tall as to be unassailable (at the Hill, for example, but it is practically impossible for him to leave Fifa now) or an authoritative personality more or less distant from the refereeing world. In addition to the former whistlers there is also the – not marginal – role of the National Committee which includes, in addition to the vice president Baglioni (who will be regent in this pre-election period), Stefano Archinà, Nicola Cavaccini, Katia Senesi, Luca Marconi, Carlo Pacifici, Antonio Zappi and Alberto Zaroli.

In recent days, for example and among the former referees of an excellent level, the name of Nicola Rizzoli had been advanced, currently in charge of the Ukrainian refereeing sector (as far as possible) but at the same time Head of refereeing for Concacaf, the confederation that brings together football of North America, Central America and the Caribbean. However, there is a projected thought that could hardly coincide with the idea of ​​becoming president of The Hague: the next world championships will take place in… those parts, namely Canada, Mexico and the United States. Then came the name, and figure, of Roberto Rosetti, currently president of the UEFA referee commission, former head of the Var project in Italy (2016) and then head of whistles in the continental arena after the position had been left by Hill. See also Luis Diaz, headline! Liverpool draw with Wolverhampton, LIVE

Another name that has been circulating is that of Gianluca Rocchi: at this moment, in his second year as designator, he could not even occupy two positions. To occupy a political role, Rocchi would have to abandon the position of designator based on the provision according to which technical and political tasks cannot coexist after the Calciopoli case. In short, predicting now who will be the future head of the referees of our house is a very hard and boundless exercise, but certainly from today’s Federal Council the lines of the future route will begin to be drawn.

