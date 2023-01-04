The Argentine Football Association reported the programming of the new day of the Super League to be played between next Friday 7 and Monday 10 February.
River, the only pointer in the championship, will visit Unión in Santa Fe on Sunday from 9:45 p.m. with the arbitration of Facundo Tello.
Boca, escort of the Millionaire, will receive Atlético Tucumán on Saturday at the same time with the presence of Mauro Vigliano.
The Avellaneda classic on Sunday at 7:40 p.m. will be in charge of Patricio Loustau.
The complete schedule of day 19 of the Argentine Super League:
Friday February 7
19.00 Aldosivi – Central Córdoba (FOX Sports Premium) – Fernando Echenique
21.10 Argentines – Lanús (TNT Sports) – Fernando Rapallini
Saturday February 8
17.35 Defense and Justice – Colón (FOX Sports Premium) – Pablo Echavarría
17.35 Gymnastics – Board of Trustees (TNT Sports) – Néstor Pitana
19.40 Newell’s – Students (TNT Sports) – Diego Abal
19.40 Banfield – Rosario Central (FOX Sports Premium) – Andrés Merlos
21.45 Boca – Atlético Tucumán (FOX Sports Premium) – Mauro Vigliano
Sunday February 9
17.35 San Lorenzo – Vélez (TNT Sports) – Nicolás Lamolina
19.40 Racing – Independent (FOX Sports Premium) – Patricio Loustau
21.45 Union – River (TNT Sports) – Facundo Tello
Monday February 10
19.00 Arsenal – Workshops (TNT Sports) – Dario Herrera
21.10 Godoy Cruz – Hurricane (FOX Sports Premium) – Nazareno Arasa
