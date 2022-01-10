Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Referees ready for the game Colombia vs. Peru

by admin
January 10, 2022
in Sports
Colombia Selection

The Colombian National Team continues without winning at home: another 0-0, now against Paraguay.

Photo:

Vanexa Romero. TIME

The Colombian National Team continues without winning at home: another 0-0, now against Paraguay.

The game will be in Barranquilla on January 28.

Venezuelan referee team was designated for the tie match at Qatar World Cup 2022 between Colombia Y Peru, next January 28 in Barranquilla.

The central judge will be Jesús Valenzuela, who will be accompanied on the lines by his compatriots Carlos López and Jorge Urrego.

Brazilians for the VAR

It may interest you: (Video: James walks straight, the two goals scored with Al Rayyan)

The fourth referee is also from Venezuela, it is Ángel Arteaga who will be ready to help his compatrioptas in controlling the commitment.

For the VAR the Brazilians Rodolpho Toski and Braulio Machado were tasted.

Meanwhile, the Colombian National Team meets its second day of work in Barranquilla, with a view to next Sunday’s friendly match against Honduras in the United States.

.
