Referees ready for the game Colombia vs. Peru

Venezuelan referee team was designated for the tie match at Qatar World Cup 2022 between Colombia Y Peru, next January 28 in Barranquilla.

The central judge will be Jesús Valenzuela, who will be accompanied on the lines by his compatriots Carlos López and Jorge Urrego.

Brazilians for the VAR

The fourth referee is also from Venezuela, it is Ángel Arteaga who will be ready to help his compatrioptas in controlling the commitment.

For the VAR the Brazilians Rodolpho Toski and Braulio Machado were tasted.

Meanwhile, the Colombian National Team meets its second day of work in Barranquilla, with a view to next Sunday’s friendly match against Honduras in the United States.

