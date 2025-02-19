Professional referees and referees from all Spanish football categories met on Wednesday in Madrid to value and share opinions. Then, in a statement, they denounced the “alarming and unsustainable situation” that crosses the collective and the atmosphere of “hate and generalized violence” that they suffer, in addition to expressing their “total and unanimous support” to their partner José Luis Munuera Montero, to the They hope to see “as soon as possible” on the playing land.

It was the international collegiate José María Sánchez Martínez who, on behalf of all of them, sent a message of unity and recalled that they are professionals who will continue to perform their work “in the best way.”

The arbitrators statement

“Given an environment of hate and generalized violence against our group, referees and referees want to show that we are more united and strong than ever to develop our professional work, even if it is more difficult every day to exercise it normally in all fields of Spain,” Explain the text.

In addition, they consider that this work would be “impossible” to exercise “without the professional support and protection of the RFEF Referees Technical Committee, which in his opinion” also suffers this disappointed environment. “

Jude Bellingham reacting to the expulsion of Munuera Montero Gillenea / AFP Ander

The arbitration group also reiterated its “total and unanimous support” to José Luis Munuera Montero, which they hope to see “as soon as possible” on the playing land. This Tuesday it was known that the Regulatory Compliance Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) analyzes information related to the international referee Jiennense for a possible conflict of interest.



Sánchez Martínez warned that “very difficult times in which we had never met lines are being lived.”

“We want to send a message of encouragement, a strong and crackless message to our partner Luis Munuera Montero, who knows that a complicated moment is living, a time when attacks on their person and their relatives have been growing and we want Show our solidarity, be with him and his family, who knows that this is his house and all the companions love him, ”added the spokesman for the arbitration collective.

Munuera Montero, who will not be assigned parties until the procedure ended, announced in a statement that “the corresponding civil and criminal actions against those media that intentionally or reckless have disseminated falsehoods or incorrect or biased information” about it “on it” .