Ajman – Umm Al Quwain – Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received at Al Zaher Palace, last night, crowds of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Their Highnesses accepted congratulations on this blessed Islamic occasion from Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Mualla, Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al-Jarwan, Advisor at the Ruler’s Court of Sharjah, notables and dignitaries of the tribes, and a number of citizens and residents of the country, who expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on this blessed occasion. And may He return it to their Highnesses with good health and perpetual wellness, and to the UAE, its wise leadership, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nations with progress, prosperity, Yemen, and blessings.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Sultan bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Muhammad bin Ali Al Nuaimi, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, and Abdullah Secretary of Honor, Advisor at the Ruler’s Court, a number of sheikhs, heads and directors of government departments, and senior officials.

Last night, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, received well-wishers for the blessed month of Ramadan who flocked to his palace to offer congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the holy month. .

His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings of Sheikh Majid bin Hamad Al Qasimi, sheikhs, citizens, sons of tribes, employees of local and federal departments in the country, businessmen, investors, directors of companies operating in the country, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the country, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate health and wellness for His Highness and for the people of the Emirates to progress and progress. And upon the Arab and Islamic nations, goodness, Yemen and blessings.

The receptions were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, and Nasser Saeed Al Tallai. Director of the Emiri Diwan, Rashid Muhammad Ahmed, Director of Protocol at the Emiri Diwan, Saif Hamid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and a number of officials.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also received at the Hospitality Council in Khazam yesterday evening, a crowd of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness accepted congratulations on this occasion from senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, businessmen, and citizens who came to congratulate His Highness on the advent of the holy month.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Saud bin Saqr receives a delegation of American “Stanford” graduates

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Sheikha Amna bint Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, received a delegation of Stanford University graduates at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed yesterday. in the United States of America.

His Highness welcomed the visiting academic delegation and exchanged talks with them about the importance of higher education, continuing the journey of self-learning, using technology to meet challenges, and seizing opportunities to acquire new skills in keeping with the rapid global changes.

His Highness stressed that one of the main goals that Ras Al Khaimah is working to achieve is to improve the quality of higher education and prepare young national cadres qualified with science and knowledge, to be able to contribute positively to the sustainable development process in the Emirates, and to creating a better tomorrow for future generations.

His Highness indicated that working to develop the skills of the country’s youth and enhance their readiness for the future is a priority in all development plans for Ras Al Khaimah, as they are the guarantee for building a flexible and diversified local and national economy, and for continuing the path of growth and development.

For their part, members of the academic delegation, graduates of the American University, expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.