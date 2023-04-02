Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received at Al Zaher Palace, last night, crowds of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Their Highnesses accepted congratulations on this blessed Islamic occasion from His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Rashid Abdullah, Sheikh Talib bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Engineer Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, tribal dignitaries, and a number of citizens And the residents of the country, who expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on this blessed occasion, praying to the Almighty God to return it to their Highnesses with good health and wellness, and to the UAE, its wise leadership, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nations with progress, progress, Yemen, and blessings.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Sheikh Sultan bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Muhammad bin Ali Al Nuaimi, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, and a number Sheikhs, heads and directors of government departments, and senior officials.

He also received His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Fahd Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to the state, and a crowd of well-wishers. The blessed month of Ramadan, with congratulatory delegations from all over the country flocking to Rumaila Palace.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Media, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Saif Al Sharqi.

His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings of the holy month from the sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, notables of the country, citizens, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities, and the well-wishers expressed their sincere feelings on this occasion, calling on God Almighty to return it to His Highness with good health and happiness and the people of the United Arab Emirates. With progress and prosperity, and upon the Arab and Islamic nations with good, Yemen, and blessings. The receptions were attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince, and a number of senior officials in the government.

Last night, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, received at his palace, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, the well-wishers who came to extend their congratulations and blessings on the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness accepted congratulations and blessings from citizens, tribesmen, businessmen, merchants, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the country. They expressed their sincere feelings on this honorable occasion.

The receptions were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al-Mualla, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, Nasser Saeed Al-Tallai, Director of the Emiri Court, and Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al-Quwain and a number of officials.

Also, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received, at the Hospitality Council in Khazam, yesterday evening, crowds of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness accepted congratulations on this occasion from senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, businessmen, and citizens who came to congratulate His Highness on the holy month.

And everyone prayed to God Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” May His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council and rulers of the Emirates, be blessed with good health and wellness, and may the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations rest in peace, goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.