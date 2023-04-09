Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received at Al Zaher Palace last night, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a group of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan .

Their Highnesses accepted congratulations on this blessed Islamic occasion from notables and notables of the tribes, and a number of citizens and residents of the country who expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on this blessed occasion, praying to the Almighty God to return it to their Highnesses with good health and wellness, and for the UAE, its wise leadership, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nations to progress. And sophistication, and Yemen, and blessings.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, Sheikh Muhammad bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, and a number of sheikhs, directors of departments and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also received Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Civil Aviation Department in Ras Al Khaimah, President of the Emirates Fencing Federation, and Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser. Al-Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), members of the Sawaeed Zayed Voluntary Association, and crowds of well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Media, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Free Zone Authority, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi.

His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings of the sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, notables of the country, citizens, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere feelings on this occasion, praying to God Almighty to return it to His Highness with good health and happiness, and to the people of the Emirates with progress and prosperity, and for the Arab and Islamic nations with good, Yemen and blessings.

The receptions were attended by Mohammed Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Fujairah, Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince and a number of senior government officials.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, received at his palace last night, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, who congratulated him. To His Highness the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to the Almighty to return this Islamic occasion to our wise leadership with health and goodness and to the UAE, its people and the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and prosperity.

His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings of the sheikhs, citizens, tribesmen and officials who expressed their sincere feelings on this occasion, praying to the Almighty to return them to His Highness with good health and wellness and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations with progress and glory.

The receptions were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Finance Department, Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and the sheikhs, Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Court, Rashid Muhammad Ahmed, Director of Protocols at the Emiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, and Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince Umm Al Quwain, and a number of officials.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also received in the Hospitality Council in Khazam yesterday evening, well-wishers of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness accepted congratulations on this occasion from senior officials, businessmen, and citizens, who came to congratulate His Highness on the holy month.

And everyone prayed to God Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and for His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and for their brothers, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, with good health and wellness, And upon the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.