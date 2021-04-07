Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The Referees Committee of the Football Association holds its first meeting after its reconfiguration headed by Salem Al Shamsi, a member of the Board of Directors, where Muhammad Omar, the former Chairman of the Referees Committee, was assigned to assume the position of Vice Chairman of the Committee, in addition to the inclusion of Yaqoub Al Hammadi, the recently retired international referee, in its membership in addition to assigning Ibrahim to Mash As a consultant to the committee.

The committee discusses the future of the stadium judges, while adhering to the ongoing development plan, which was approved by the board of directors, and presented by the previous committee headed by Ali Hamad, a member of the board of directors, who apologized for not continuing to chair the committee for special reasons.

It is expected that a physical and technical preparation plan for the committee will be drawn up during the stoppage of the league, to keep the judges at their levels during the stoppage of the league, which lasts nearly a month, while the elite referees will leave to run matches in the Champions League, specifically in Saudi Arabia, which is witnessing the establishment of 3 groups of the tournament on its soil,

The committee is scheduled to hold a press conference after the meeting with the media to answer all inquiries, according to official sources within the committee.