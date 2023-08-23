The whistles for the second day of A: no more barrier of territoriality, as Rocchi had announced. Last year, in Sassuolo-Roma, he was designated as the fourth man

The very first. Announced yes, but the first ever. The territoriality officially falls because Daniele Doveri will referee Roma in the next round of the championship: last year, in Sassuolo-Roma, he was designated as Quarto Uomo while today the barrier has really collapsed: it will be he, from the Rome section, who will manage Verona – Rome on Saturday evening and it is essentially a start that the designer Gianluca Rocchi had wanted as well as announced. “If in 2022 I have to limit myself and not put the best because there is territoriality, well, then we are in the Middle Ages” he said. And so it is.

Any other similar (but not identical) examples? Marinelli from Tivoli will referee Lazio-Genoa on Sunday evening just as last year the Florentine Irrati (from the Pistoia section, however) directed the Fiorentina match. A championship ago, then, Sozza (Seregno) had refereed an Inter match. Moral: another barrier broken down. "I would be happy and above all it would be a step forward from a cultural point of view for the whole football movement – Daniele Doveri himself, from Volterra but with residence and Section in Rome, told Sky -, he would acknowledge the merit of the professionalism of the referees which is very high and which in 2023 cannot be measured with residence".

the designations — These are the names for matchday two of A: Frosinone-Atalanta (Saturday at 18.30): Sacchi. Monza-Empoli (Saturday at 18.30): Aureliano. Verona-Rome (Saturday at 20.45): Duties. Milan-Turin (Saturday at 20.45): Mariani. Fiorentina-Lecce (Sunday at 18.30): Ferrieri Caputi. Juventus-Bologna (Sunday at 18.30): Di Bello. Lazio-Genoa (Sunday at 20.45): Marinelli. Naples-Sassuolo (Sunday at 20.45): Giua. Salernitana-Udinese (Monday at 18.30): Massa. Cagliari-Inter (Monday at 20.45): Fabbri.