London.- Perhaps on social networks you have seen the viral image where a player responds with a “reverse” card from UNO to a referee.
The referee showed the player the yellow card during a match at the London stadium, the Sidemen FC team faced the YouTube All-Stars team, which is made up of influencers.
Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg was shocked when player Max Fosh responded to the yellow card with a UNO “reverse” card.
The image quickly went viral on social networks and users used it as a meme.
It should be noted that the match ended with a result of 8-5, the Sidemen FC team won the game that was broadcast on Youtube and raised more than 3 million dollars which will be donated to multiple charities.
