“Le Iene”, broadcast tonight on Italia 1, join Marco Serra, the fourth official of Cremonese-Roma 2-1 protagonist of the dispute with Mou which led to the investigation by the federal prosecutor and the disqualification (later suspended) of the Portuguese. “I didn’t say anything that might offend Mourinho,” says the whistler.

the lip

—

The Hyenas, with a lip-reading expert, submitted to Serra the sentence that the latter would have said to Special One, which seemed to be: “Everyone is taking you by the f… Go home, go home”. Serra said of him: “I didn’t say those words, but something else”. And that is: “You are turning the stadium against you. Go to the area, go to the area”. Mourinho, thanks to the suspension, went on the bench against Juventus. The next hearing is set for Friday 10 March.