ANDl Bayern Munich closed its week of resurrection with a soothing 8-1 victory over the modest Mainz (Mainz), with the fourth 'treble' of his English star Harry Kane this season, on Saturday on matchday 25 of the Bundesliga.

The Bavarian team provisionally came within seven points of the Bayer Leverkusen, undefeated leader this season, taking into account the 35 games they have played in all competitions, a record for a club from Germany.

Leverkusen Xabi Alonso will receive on Sunday Wolfsburg, with the possibility of distancing themselves again with ten more points in case of victory. Kane was once again the leader of Bayern. His hat-trick is the fourth he has achieved in this Bundesliga, the first he has played after arriving from the Tottenham English, after those signed against Bochum, Darmstadt and Borussia Dortmund in the first round.

Life in danger

During the match in Munich an emergency occurred with one of the Mainz players, which forced the match referee to act immediately to save his life.

Patrick Ittrich saw that Josuha GuilavoguI fell, but didn't react. When he approached him, he realized that the soccer player couldn't breathe well and immediately treated him.

The clock showed minute 33, when Guilavogui's head hit his teammate's knee. Anthony Caci and it stayed on the floor.

“If someone is like this, we must act quickly. I have experienced many situations like this. She had her tongue back. You have to get it out and then you can breathe again,” said the judge.

And he added: “Nobody Amiri hugged me immediately because he realized the seriousness of the situation.”

Guilavogui reacted, but he was changed, Edimilson Fernandes entered in his place and later, he wrote a message on his social networks.

“Thank you very much for the quick intervention and help provided to Patrick Ittrich and my teammates and the Mainz 05 doctors,” he said.

