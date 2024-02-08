The football regulations continue to constantly evolve and introduce new mechanisms for the development of the game worldwide. Now, the implementation of a new blue referee card takes shape.

The news is already going around the world. The International Boardthe entity in charge of football regulations, is already evaluating introducing this new card in competitions.

Its use, as has been known, would be to sanction players who protest the referees with a suspension of 10 minutes, leaving his team numerically inferior for this reason.

“We have identified bad player behavior as a serious problem for football. We are examining what we can do through changes to the rules of the game. A scheduled sending off could be a greater deterrent than a warning. There is also a lot of interest from various parties interested in the idea that only the captain can properly approach the referee,” said Lukas Brud. IFAB member.

The introduction of blue cards has been trialled this season in lower levels of Welsh and Swedish football.

The color is to clearly differentiate it from red and yellow, since, at first, it was thought that they were orange.

'The Telegraph' has reported that, for now, elite competitions will be excluded from the initial tests until the protocol is perfected.

However, the British newspaper announces that they could be tested during the next edition of the FA Cup.

For now they will not be used in the Euro Cup or in the Champions League that will be launched from 2024.

Next Friday there will be a new meeting on the new protocols for showing these cards, a key advance ahead of the IFAB annual congress that will take place on March 2.

