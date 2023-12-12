Türkiye: president 'invades' and knocks out the referee with a punch

The Turkish first division football league was suspended on Monday eveningfollowing the attack of a referee after a match, beaten up in particular by the president of the Ankaragücü club.

This was announced by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). “By decision of the board of directors of the Turkish Football Federation – we read in a note – the matches of all championships are postponed indefinitely”

Türkiye: president of Ankaragucu takes the referee. Then kicked by two other attackers

The storm broke out at the end of the match between Ankaragucu and Rizespor, at the Eryaman Stadium in Ankara. The match saw the home team take the lead thanks to a goal from Morutan. In full injury time, in the 97th minute, Gaich (formerly Benevento and Verona) equalised. The match ends and the referee Halil Umut Meler is attacked on the pitch by the president of Ankaragucu, Faruk Koca, came down from the stands onto the pitch. The manager punches him in the face which hits the race director under the left eye, taking him by surprise. The referee falls to the ground, crouching to protect himself. At that point two other men also kicked him in the face. Meler was saved by players and staff and left the pitch on his own two feet and was rushed to hospital for checks. The swollen, swollen eye with bruising and the fear that shines through his gaze.

Türkiye: referee punched: head injury. He wants to stop refereeing

The referee suffered a head injury and remained under observation following a brain scan and he confided to some, according to the news that arrived from Turkey, that he had decided to give up his career as a race director.

Türkiye, president arrested for attacking referee

The president of Ankaragucu declared that he did not realize what he had done: “My brain has gone crazy – Koca said -, my vision got blurry and I don't remember what I did.” As reported by the Turkish newspaper Fanatik, the Interior Minister announced that Faruk Koca and two of his collaborators were arrested

Referee punched by football president. Erdogan's condemnation

“I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler. We will never allow violence to interfere in Turkish sport,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. The AKP, Erdogan's conservative Islamist party, has started an exclusion procedure against Koca, according to the Turkish public channel Trt Haber. the president of Ankaragücü was elected twice as an AKP deputy, in 2002 and 2007.

