UEFA investigates the presence of Szymon Marciniak, referee of the next Champions League final between Inter and Manchester City, at an event organized in Poland by a far-right politician. Marciniak, who also directed the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, spoke on Monday at the event organized by Sławomir Mentzen, leader of the confederation party who makes no secret of his own anti-Semitic, homophobic, anti-abortion and anti-EU line. “UEFA is aware of the allegations relating to Szymon Marciniak and aims to obtain clarity immediately. UEFA and the entire football community reject the ‘values’ promoted by the group in question and evaluate these allegations with extreme caution”, the position of the Uefa, interviewed by the Guardian. In the next few hours, the continental confederation could take an official decision, with the possibility of excluding the referee from the Champions League final.