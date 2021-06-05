Referee line speaks at World Championships in hockey: The lions’ superiority has collapsed since two years ago

Finland played superiority in Bratislava for about four and a half minutes in the match. Now the time has been less than half that.

Hockey As the World Cup turns towards the final climax, the number of ice pans given in the tournament has increased. The conversation began when Finland’s head coach Jukka Jalonen amazed in the familiar puck-style style that only the bodies are whistled in the tournament.

Jalonen was amazed that clear places of refrigeration were not whistled.

League referee director interviewed by Ilta-Sanomat Jyri Rönn said he had made similar observations about the line’s permissiveness. Rönn is not involved in making decisions about the line in the tournament. He is a member of the International Hockey Federation’s IIHF Refereeing Committee, but the committee does not outline the lineup for individual tournaments. Instead, Rönn has talked to the whistling judges in the tournament.

“According to rumors, the game has been lined up so that only obvious violations are whistled away,” Rönn told IS.

Statistics Based on the study, Rönn’s and Jalonen’s findings are true, especially with regard to Finnish games. For the whole tournament, the interpretation is more challenging to make.

In terms of quantity, there is not a very clear difference in the ice line to the World Championship tournament played two years ago in Bratislava. Statistics from the IIHF website can calculate that a total of 451 two-minute penalties were awarded in the tournament. In a 64-match tournament, the score means 7.04 cool per match.

In this year’s tournament the reading is 377 before the semi-finals, so far 60 World Cup matches have been played, so the reading is 6.28 per match. Bratislava was thus sentenced to less than one two-minute more per match.

The statistical comparison, of course, simplifies to some extent: it does not tell us about the cleanliness of the game, i.e. the need to give coolers. Likewise, what is ignored at what stages of the match coolers are given and whether there are a lot of simultaneous coolers in the statistics that do not bring superiority.

More noticeable The difference in the statistics can be found when comparing on a team-by-team basis.

Finland played superiority in the Bratislava Games for 44 minutes and 50 seconds. Seven times the ice broke because Finland scored a goal. So almost 4.5 minutes per game.

In Riga, the Lions have been offered superiority in only eight matches in eight matches. Just over two minutes per game and less than half of the match-specific superiority time that came in Bratislava. Finland has reached the top 11 times, which is the lowest in the tournament.

By comparison, semi-finalist Germany has played superiority for just over 32 minutes, the United States for just over 37 minutes and Canada for just over 54 minutes.

Finland has played a significant part of the games on a more even basis, as Finland has played 11 times and just over 18 minutes even in the case of underpower.

Finland will face Germany in the semi-finals on Saturday at 6.15 pm. MTV3 and C More Sport will watch the match live.