with videoHe never gave more than three yellow cards, in the first fifteen minutes after kick-off he immediately shows who is boss and bribes him? You shouldn’t try. Referee Joop is 86, but still whistles a game every week. He has now almost reached 3200 matches. “Once I gave a boy a red card and the coach suddenly appeared in my dressing room at half-time with a special offer…”
Tesla van den Berg
Latest update:
08-11-23, 20:45
