The teams kept each other in balance until just before time. With a 1-1 tie, the players started the last minutes of extra time. But things went awry when Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz headed the ball into Boca Juniors’ goal in stoppage time and then ran to the opponent’s supporters’ section to provocatively celebrate the win.

It made the Boca players furious. Video footage shows them running towards Alcaraz, grabbing him by the ear, pushing and throwing a ball at him. Referee Tello, one of the seven South American arbiters designated for the World Cup in Qatar, sent Alcaraz away with a red card and handed out another five red cards to the Boca players and two to Racing after the clashes.

With the three red cards already handed out during the match itself, the total number of red cards came to ten, seven for Boca players and three for Racing.

