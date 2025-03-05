The collegiate returned in 2022 to the playing land to lead matches after a long disease forced doctors to amputate an arm



03/05/2025



Updated at 11:30 a.m.





David García de la Loma (31 years), referee From the second federation, he has died after a long illness that forced doctors to amputate an arm in 2021. “David has been an example of struggle, perseverance and love for arbitration,” the Spanish Football Federation has written in its official channels, in which it has reported the death of the referee. The RFEF has announced that its teammates, in all categories of our football, will carry black bracelets this week as a tribute to their figure.

The young Palencia referee suffered in 2021 the Right arm amputation Due to a synovial sarcoma that prevented that he could debut after having achieved ascent to Second RFEF in the 2020-2021 season. An amputation that did not prevent him from recovering his activity as a collegiate.

The @RFEF He wants to show his deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of David García de la Loma, a second federation referee who died after a long illness.

David has been an example of struggle, perseverance and love for arbitration. His companions, in all the … pic.twitter.com/lwjzubh8ve – RFEF (@RFEF) March 5, 2025

After a long process and chimio sessions, the collegiate exceeded cancer and began training to arbitrate again. On September 10, 2022, he achieved his goal of debuting in the category for which he had fought and returned to the playing land to direct the duel between Atlético de Madrid B and Don Benito.

Born on December 14, 1993, he debuted in 2022 in the fourth Spanish football step by directing that duel on the Cerro del Espino, being his last arbitration in 2024 in the meeting of the same category between the cacereño and the messenger.