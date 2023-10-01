America and Cougars They faced each other in the duel corresponding to matchday number ten of the Apertura 2023 tournament. Those from Coapa came to the match with the opportunity to become leaders of the championship, since the defeat of Atlético San Luis versus Blue Cross It played in their favor in the fight for the top.
The score was 0-0 until the seventieth minute, when, in a play without major significance, ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez fought for a ball with the Pumas goalkeeper, hooking his leg with that of the goalkeeper and falling to the grass.
The referee, in the first instance, did not mark anything. However, the VAR called him and he ended up taking a penalty in favor of the Azculcremas, which ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez himself converted into a goal.
In the end the match ended just like this: 1-0 in favor of América, to the annoyance of players, managers, and, above all, fans who felt outraged by the refereeing.
José Ramón Fernández is without a doubt an authoritative voice on sports journalism issues. And if the name of América appears in the topic, José Ramón will be closely linked to it. As much or more, perhaps, than when they mention the Pumas, of whom he is a declared fan.
Therefore, after the referee decided to score the penalty in favor of the Coapa team, which ended up determining the course of the match, the journalist with years of experience did not think twice and published the following tweet, alluding to the controversial arbitration decision.
