This Tuesday, Patriots lost 3-2 against Golden Eagles in a controversial match, at the opening of their rival’s new home, at the Arturo Cumplido Sierra stadium, in Sincelejo.

The match was marked by several difficult decisions for the referee, Jairo Mayorga, from Tolima, who was officiating his first match in the first division, after three seasons and 22 matches in the B division.

The play that defined the match was a penalty that Mayorga sanctioned for a foul against Guillermo Celis that did not exist and that the VAR, led by the experienced Nicolás Gallo, pointed out to the central referee.

VAR error

The VAR made the mistake of calling the referee when it was not a foul, as was acknowledged in the release of the audio recordings released on Wednesday.

“The 19th player is going to be tripped… The contact comes and he lets himself fall,” they say in the booth. Then they invite the centre-back to watch the action for a possible penalty and the centre-back sanctions it.

The Refereeing Commission itself points out that it was an error of interpretation, since it was neither a foul nor a penalty.

VAR Eagles vs. Patriots. Photo: Play video

Discomfort in Patriots

This caused Harold Rivera, the Patriotas coach, usually a calm man, to explode in the press conference after his team’s defeat. Rivera’s complaint was so vehement that the coach himself published it on his social networks.

“I don’t know what will happen with what I’m going to say, but enough is enough, I’m tired of being screwed over. It hurts me, forgive me. Every now and then a mistake, a mistake, and nothing happens. People know who I am, they know that I’m an honest person, so that they take points away from me like this, so that they take points away from me like this, so that they call penalties on me that aren’t true,” he said.

