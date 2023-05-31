Referee boss Lutz Michael Fröhlich talks in an interview about the lack of acceptance of the video evidence, possible changes and what is currently perhaps the best referee in the world.

Five years after the introduction of the video assistant referee (VAR), rejection is stronger than perhaps ever. Coaches, players and many fans cannot come to terms with its greatest weaknesses – different standards for interventions and inconsistent rule interpretation for handball. The demand for a “challenge” like in other sports is getting louder. Is the “Challenge” an alternative for you?

The topic of challenges cannot currently be implemented due to the requirements of the rules and the VAR protocol. Nevertheless, we should deal with the topic of challenge, but it should also be substantial. So far, the challenge has only been requested with the note that the trainers can then exert influence. And there are references to other sports in general: hockey, basketball, American football. The discussion is far too abstract and imprecise.