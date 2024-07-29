“We are tired of these situations”. Giovanni Malagò, president of Coni, lashes out after the disputed defeat of the Italian Filippo Macchi in the men’s foil final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In the first days of the Games, Italy had to deal with a series of questionable refereeing decisions in judo, fencing, and boxing. The repeated episodes left their mark and in the end the number 1 of Italian sport raised his voice on Rai’s microphones.

“Lately we are doing better in sports where you go with the centimeter and the stopwatch. There are sports, and they are the vast majority, with referees and judges, you have to respect them. We made a formal protest, I spoke at length with the general secretary of the international fencing federation. There is a fundamental error that undermines the credibility of this sport: there were two judges, one from Taipei and one from Korea, for a final between an Italian and an athlete from Hong Kong”, says Malagò.

“The judges were drawn: if the first is from Taipei, the second is taken from Luxembourg, Germany, the USA… They do not take the only 2 Asian judges out of 6, not to mention bad faith. But at this point the controversies that are coming out have a basis. I am sorry, I have made a formal protest. We are tired of these situations”, he says.

The discussion extends to judo, boxing: “We have seen many referees in all sports, they have caused scandal or at least they have not been liked for a thousand considerations that go beyond subjectivity. It is not a question of playing the victim, it is a question of putting people in a position not to think badly… With this I have said it all”.