Education Minister Dotasara congratulated In a tweet, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said, “Board of Secondary Education announced today in the budget for the youth of the state #Reit Exam release has been issued, congratulations to all ‘

Fee to be deposited by 4 February The last date for depositing the challan for the RIT examination and depositing the fee at the bank branch is 4 February 2021. Exams for classes six to eight will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and classes one to five will be from half past 5 pm.

Teacher recruitment will be held on 31000 posts Rajasthan government is going to recruit 31 thousand teachers in the state through Reit. For this, complete information related to eligibility and minimum marks percentage will be made available on the board’s website from January 11.

How to apply, application fee up to Rs 750 A fee of Rs 550 has been kept for a paper of Reit Level – 1 or Reet Level – 2. At the same time, the fee for both papers has been fixed at Rs 750. Candidates will be able to apply by visiting rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021.

This condition added to the writ … According to Education Minister Dotasara, now candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in any UG or PG will also be able to appear in this examination. BEd ones will not be able to be included in Reit Level-1. Level-1 will include BSTC (DLED) only. Those with B.Ed. will be placed in Reit Level-2.

Releases issued for Reit-2021 A release for Reit-2021 has been issued by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. In it, detailed information about eligibility, application process, examination fee, examination syllabus and examination process is given.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday released the notification regarding the much awaited Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REIT) 2021. According to this notification, applications for writ 2021 can be made from January 11. For this, the candidate will have to apply online. The last date for applying has been set as 8 February 2021. Admit cards will be issued from April 14 for REIT 2021 and the exam will be held on April 25. The examination will be conducted in two levels. The maximum marks in this examination to be held in two and a half hours duration is 150. Read more in the next slides