REET Notification 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday released the notification of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REIT) 2021. According to the notification, the process of online application for Reit 2021 will start from January 11. The last date for application is 8 February 2021. The admit cards will be released from April 14 and the exam will be held on April 25. Exams for classes six to eight will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and classes one to five will be from half past 5 pm. The last date for depositing the challan and depositing the fee at the bank branch is 4 February 2021.

Detailed information related to eligibility and minimum marks percentage can be seen on the board’s website from January 11. Interested candidates will be able to apply by visiting rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021. 31,000 teachers are to be recruited in the state through REIT.

Application fee

Reit Level-1 or Reit Level-2 (for one paper only) – Rs 550

Reit Level-1 and Reit Level-2 (for both papers) – Rs 750

Exam pattern

On the release of the Reit Notification, the state education minister Govind Singh Dotasara tweeted, “Secondary education board has released the release of #reit exam today, congratulations to all, as announced in the budget for the youth of the state.”

Board of Secondary Education announced today in the budget for the youth of the state #Reit The exam has been released, congratulations to all. pic.twitter.com/pHi6DW5Pa9 – Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) January 5, 2021

Education Minister Dotasara had said on Monday that now candidates with 50% or more marks in any one level of UG or PG will also be able to join. He said that B.Ed ones will not be able to join Reit Level-1. Level-1 will include BSTC (DLED) only. Those with B.Ed. will be placed in Reit Level-2.

Learn about the changes related to Reit

– Only those with BSTC will be involved. B.Ed ones not included. Because BEd students have to take a 6-month bridge course after becoming Level-1 teachers. It has no organization in the state.

– First B.Ed with 50% marks in graduation was required for Reit. Now graduation with B.Ed. or PG should be 50% marks in any one.

Earlier, merit was made by adding 70% of marks in ret-art and 30% weightage of graduation marks in the merit of recruitment at Level-2. Now merit will be made by adding 90% of the marks of ret-art and 10% weightage of graduation marks in Level-2 in teacher recruitment.

– Earlier Rajasthan’s GK was not a priority. The syllabus of Reit was fixed on the basis of NCTE syllabus. Now the questions related to geographical location, art culture, history of the state will be in the writ.

– Those doing BA from commerce stream will also be able to give writ. These will be included in the subject Social Studies in REIT Level-2.

REET Notification 2021 – Click here to read full notification

– 5 to 20 percent relaxation in eligibility marks

Several sections have been exempted from eligibility marks in Reit. According to the order, the reserved reserved classes will get a concession from 5 percent to 20 percent marks in the eligibility marks. The minimum passing scores for various categories in Reit are set as follows.

General / Unreserved – 60 Marks (TSP & Non TSP)

Scheduled Tribes (ST) – 55 (Non TSP), 36 (TSP)

Scheduled Caste (SC), OBC, MBC and Economic Weaker Section – 55 Marks (Non TSP & TSP)

All category widows and abandoned women and ex-servicemen – 50 marks (TSP and Non TSP)

Divyang – 40 Marks (TSP & Non TSP)

Sahariya Tribe – 36 Marks (TSP & Non TSP)