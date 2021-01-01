REET 2021: Youths who want to become teachers in Rajasthan are eagerly waiting for the Reit notification. Meanwhile, the state education minister Govind Singh Dotasara stated the reason why Rajasthan Board (RBSE) is getting delayed in issuing the Reit Notification. According to media reports, Dotasara said that the inclusion of BEd degree holders in Reit Level-1 is being considered again. For this, the guidelines of NCTE are being reviewed once again. Due to this there is a delay in issuance of writ notifications. A decision will be taken soon.

Vacancy may be 32000

The number of 31000 teachers recruited through REIT may increase to 32000. Education Department has sanctioned one thousand new posts of third grade teachers in 282 government schools of the state. A few days ago, these schools were upgraded from Government Upper Primary School to Government Secondary School. The department has sanctioned 407 Level-1 and 564 Level-2 posts in these schools. In such a situation, it is being speculated that these additional recruitments can be removed with 31 thousand recruits.

Preparations to benefit Rajasthan’s youth

Preparations are being made to set the reit exam pattern in such a way that the youth of Rajasthan get the benefit of it. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara has said that following the NCTE guidelines in two subjects, instructions have been issued to the Rajasthan board to link the question of Rajasthan’s geography and Rajasthan’s art culture. Preparation to benefit the youth of the state as much as possible by adding Rajasthan to the general knowledge examination.

Reduced the weightage marks of graduation

Now there is a big relief in weightage of marks in Reit Teacher Eligibility Test. In the final selection of Reat, where 90 percent will be the basis of marks in the examination, the basis of graduation marks has been reduced to 10 percent. Earlier, RIT was selected on the basis of 70 per cent of the examination and 30 per cent marks of the graduate. There was a demand to reduce the weightage of graduation marks for a long time.

Dotasara said, “The wattage system was 70-30 in the former government’s time, which has been amended to 90-10”.

5 to 20 percent relaxation in eligibility marks

Earlier on Thursday, the Education Department announced a concession in the passing marks to various sections in the Reet Teacher Eligibility Test. Many classes were given exemption in eligibility marks. According to the order, the reserved reserved classes will get a concession from 5 percent to 20 percent marks in the eligibility marks. The minimum passing scores for various categories in Reit are set as follows.

General / Unreserved – 60 Marks (TSP & Non TSP)

Scheduled Tribes (ST) – 55 (Non TSP), 36 (TSP)

Scheduled Caste (SC), OBC, MBC and Economic Weaker Section – 55 Marks (Non TSP & TSP)

All category widows and abandoned women and ex-servicemen – 50 marks (TSP and Non TSP)

Divyang – 40 Marks (TSP & Non TSP)

Sahariya Tribe – 36 Marks (TSP & Non TSP)