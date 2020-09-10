Reena Roy as an actress in the industry was successful in Subhash Ghai’s film ‘Kalicharan’. Reena Roy’s opposite shotgun in this film was Shatrughan Sinha. Reena Roy and Shatrughan Sinha were one of the most hit pairings of that period. Both did 16 films together, of which 11 were superhit. While doing these films, the closeness between the two started increasing. There were reports of affair between the two. Looking at the love story of Reena and Shatru, it was speculated that both will get married soon. But in 1980, the enemy surprised everyone by marrying Poonam Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha’s name jumped a lot in the news, that was the reason Reena Roy. Shatrughan Sinha’s film career was going well. While working in films, he once met former Miss Young India Poonam Chandiramani. Poonam Chandirmani wanted to make her career in Bollywood industry. The enemy gave his heart as soon as he saw them. Both talked in their own way and then both got married. Let me tell you, when Shatrughan was married to Poonam, his affair was going on with Reena Roy too. When Reena came to know about Shatrughan’s wedding, she was surprised to hear this news.

Reena was just 19 years old when she worked with Shatrughan Sinha for the first time. Shatrughan Sinha was about 11 years older than Reena Roy. Soon after breaking up with Shatrughan, Reena announced her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. Reena and Mohsin got married in Karachi. Both often used to go to London, because Mohsin had a lot of property there. Meanwhile, they also had a daughter, whom they named Jannat.

In the year 1990, Reena and Mohsin got divorced. Reena tried hard for the custody of her daughter, but the father of the daughter Jannat got custody of his father Mohsin and he settled Karachi with him. Mohsin left Jannat’s custody after her third marriage and she moved to Mumbai to live with her mother.