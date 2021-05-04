D.he former Reemtsma kidnapper Thomas Drach is extradited to Germany from the Netherlands. An Amsterdam court ruled on Tuesday that he would be handed over to the Cologne judiciary. The 60-year-old was arrested ten weeks ago in the Dutch capital. He is under strong suspicion of having committed three robberies.

Drach, who was born in Erftstadt near Cologne, is said to have committed three robberies on money transporters in Cologne and Frankfurt am Main with accomplices in 2018 and 2019. A security guard was seriously injured in a robbery.

For years, however, there was no trace of the perpetrators. An alleged Dutch accomplice has also been arrested in Amsterdam. A decision has not yet been made about his extradition to Germany.

It was initially unclear when exactly Drach would be handed over to the authorities. Drach, who had lived in Amsterdam until his arrest, had not objected to the extradition.

Released from prison in 2013

Drach was only released from custody in autumn 2013. In 1996 he and his accomplices kidnapped the Hamburg heir to the tobacco dynasty, Jan Philipp Reemtsma. The victim was released after 33 days – for the equivalent of around 18 million euros in ransom. Drach was later caught and sentenced to fourteen and a half years in prison.