Reem Hospital, the leading medical institution in the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates, announced that it has received the Joint Commission International and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities certificates.

The importance of these two accreditations stems from the fact that they confirm the extent of Reem Hospital’s commitment to providing health care services with high levels of quality.

The accreditation of the Joint Commission International is a very valuable certificate in the healthcare sector, and obtaining it requires the fulfillment of many international conditions and standards.

Reem Hospital underwent 4-day evaluations by JCI specialists who carried out thorough examinations of the requirements for eligibility for accreditation, covering all departments and aspects of the hospital, including patient safety, infection prevention and prevention, clinical protocols, and ensuring compliance with conditions and standards. government health sector.

By obtaining JCI Gold accreditation, Reem Hospital has proven its ability to meet and adopt the highest international standards of healthcare quality in the UAE.

Zaid Al Siksik, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Reem Hospital, expressed his happiness for the hospital obtaining these two accreditations, pointing out that this achievement is very important for Reem Hospital, and we are proud of its achievement, adding: We will remain committed to providing the best health care services and providing the latest technologies and medical methods. With our adoption of the highest standards of quality and safety.

Dr. commented. Howard S. Podolski: “The JCI accreditation is a very important step and evidence of the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced medical services with a high level of quality. This accreditation is not an easy task and requires great efforts and commitment in terms of the level of quality of medical services and patient safety.

This achievement is added to the hospital’s record of achievements and confirms its continuous support for providing health care services in accordance with the highest international standards.”

The Commission for the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities is an international non-profit organization that conducts special assessments of hospitals and health care institutions to ensure that they provide rehabilitation services, within the highest international health standards.

The rehabilitation program at Reem Hospital underwent a rigorous evaluation process to obtain the committee’s accreditation.

This achievement confirms the hospital’s commitment to providing the highest standards of healthcare to patients.