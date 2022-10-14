Sharjah (Union)

The diversity of craftsmanship in the UAE reveals the depth of knowledge, commitment and skills of Emirati artisans, whose works embody history and cultural and artistic heritage, this was confirmed by Reem bin Karam, Director of Namaa for the Advancement of Women, on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Handicrafts, which falls on October 15.

Bin Karam added: Under the umbrella of the Irthi Council for Contemporary Crafts, more than 500 female artisans have mastered the craft practices handed down by generations, and upgraded their handicraft skills, through the letters “Al-Safifa”, “Al-Tali”, “Farroukha”, and other crafts. Our artisans succeeded in displaying this knowledge and handicrafts to different generations and cultures all over the world.

The aesthetics of Emirati traditional crafts are highlighted through 13 collections launched by the Irthi Council for Contemporary Crafts that embody the cultural identity and cultural heritage of the UAE.

By reimagining Emirati crafts with a contemporary vision, and upgrading them through global cooperation, youth engagement, training, mentorship and guidance courses, Irthi has succeeded in building a sustainable future for female craftswomen and their families through this craftsmanship legacy.

