Dubai (WAM)

Dubai hosted yesterday the activities of the final meeting of international participants in the «Expo 2020 Dubai» with the participation of more than 370 representatives from countries and peoples of the world.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: These meetings are the largest and most important meetings before the opening of Expo 2020, and this technical coordination meeting, which includes 370 people from 173 countries, embodies the confidence of the countries of the world. In the UAE’s ability, Dubai’s ability to host an Expo, and their confidence in the UAE’s health system, which has proven to the world that it defies difficulties. Her Excellency added, “We received directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to dazzle the world. It is unprecedented in previous participation in (Expo), today we have 190 countries that have been confirmed to participate in the shadow of (Covid-19), despite the difficult conditions, all over the world, and this is a testimony we are proud of, and we ask God for success in performing the task in the best way. So that we raise the head of the people of the Emirates everywhere ».

Regarding the large international attendance, Her Excellency said: The UAE had to postpone the “Expo” for a year, and today the presence of delegations and their participation with us is an embodiment of their confidence in our ability to host the event, God willing, next October, confirming the keenness of the event organizers on the procedures Health safety, while delegations are examined before their arrival at the Expo site (PCR), noting that all Expo employees have received the vaccine.

Dr. Ahmed Maghawi, Commissioner-General of the Egyptian Pavilion emphasized that “Expo” is the main forum and forum that puts any country in integrative interdependent relations that bring together countries .. And the current session of “Expo 2020” on the land of Dubai in the sister Emirates deals with “Expo” from the perspective of interdependence. Minds are to create the future, hence the peculiarity of Expo in this cycle. The interconnectedness of minds is a necessity to create the future at a time when the whole world is going through many, many challenges imposed by the Corona pandemic. On the Egyptian pavilion, he said that the content that will be displayed inside the pavilion is currently being produced, and the events agenda will be a surprise so that we have bright and attractive events and content that makes the visitor enjoy the Egyptian pavilion and the Expo in general. For his part, Faridoun Hartouqeh, Commissioner-General of the Jordanian Pavilion at the Expo, said that their participation in this important event is an important opportunity for Jordan to present the existing advantages, opportunities and development in the Kingdom.