Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Ambassador Ottavio Prandelli, Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs of Brazil, chaired the work of the third session of the joint committee between the UAE and the Republic of Brazil, which was held through visual communication technology, which emphasized the importance of strengthening and developing bilateral relations.

His Excellency Al-Hashemi praised the development of bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil since its establishment in 1974, and indicated that these relations witnessed a momentum following the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership during the official visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the UAE in October 2019.

Her Excellency emphasized the remarkable growth in the level of trade between the two countries, noting that non-oil trade increased by 13% between 2018 and 2019.

She expressed the UAE’s optimism about the development of the UAE-Brazilian relations, noting that the two countries aspire to promote common interests in the political, economic and social fields.

She added that the UAE welcomes more cooperation with Brazil in seeking to overcome a number of crucial international challenges .. She said: “The UAE supports Brazil in its war against“ Covid-19 ”, and will do everything in its power to support and assist the Brazilian people during this difficult period. ».

She praised Brazil’s participation in the activities of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, and invited Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to join this important global event on “Brazil Day”, which falls on November 15, 2021.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimi thanked Brazil for the support provided by the UAE for the UAE’s candidacy for membership in the Human Rights Council for the period from 2022 to 2024, as well as for its candidacy for non-permanent membership in the Security Council for the period from 2022 to 2023. Her Excellency concluded her speech by saying: “I am confident that this joint committee will be As another incentive for the two countries to strengthen the existing relations, and I expect the discussions to bear many tangible benefits for our two governments and peoples. ”

For his part, Ottavio Prandelli expressed his satisfaction with the holding of the meeting and the efforts made to strengthen bilateral relations, stressing his country’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the UAE at various levels.