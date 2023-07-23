Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that the UAE’s pledge to provide $100 million during the International Conference on Development and Migration stems from its status and vital role in facing global challenges, especially humanitarian ones.

Her Excellency said that the UAE believes in the importance of joint action, integration of efforts, and promotion of economic development for countries affected by the phenomenon of irregular migration and facing development challenges, according to a framework of joint planning with various international partners.

Reem Al-Hashemi noted the importance of addressing the main causes of migration by supporting development and prosperity, and adopting and supporting development plans to advance the capabilities of the least developed countries, especially in the African continent.

She pointed to the impact of climate change on these challenges, which exacerbates development challenges in many countries affected by irregular migration, whether countries of origin, transit or host countries, noting the importance of supporting international initiatives that work to confront climate change and find solutions to this global challenge.

She stressed that the UAE, through its hosting and presidency of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), is working to advance work quickly and on a large scale, to adopt a practical and realistic approach to climate solutions.