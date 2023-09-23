In her speech, Al-Hashemi stressed the need to “hold serious discussions to reform the Security Council.”

She added: “Dividing the world into a logic of for or against did not result in any political solutions, and no party will emerge victorious.”

Regarding Emirati policy, Al-Hashemi indicated that “the UAE’s ultimate goal is to activate the principle of zeroing out problems to move forward towards comprehensive peace, security and stability.”

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the Emirati official explained that her country “believes that an independent Palestinian state must be established on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Al-Hashemi touched on the issue of racist practices, stressing that “they must be addressed, especially discrimination against women and girls in Afghanistan.”

In her speech, Al-Hashemi addressed the climate issue, saying, “Climate change is a crisis that represents a pivotal stage that the world is going through.”

She continued, “Despite the growing water scarcity crisis around the world, it does not receive the required international attention.”

She pointed out in her speech that “the COP28 conference scheduled to be organized in the Emirates focuses on activating the Loss and Damage Fund.”