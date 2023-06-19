Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, headed the UAE’s high-level delegation to the Federative Republic of Brazil on June 14 and 15, 2023, with the aim of discussing the strategic partnership between the UAE and Brazil in various fields.

The visit follows the visit of His Excellency President Lula da Silva to the UAE on April 15, 2023, which was his first official visit to the Middle East since his election at the beginning of the year.

During the visit, Al Hashemi met with senior officials, including Celso Amorim, Senior Adviser to the Brazilian President, Rodrigo Otavio Pacheco, President of the Federal Senate and National Congress, Geraldo Alcmene, Vice President, Minister of Development, Industry and Trade, and Marina Silva, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Cooperation was discussed across key areas, including renewable energy, science and technology, sustainable development, climate action, aviation and space, food security and agriculture, and transportation and logistics.

Her Excellency welcomed the ratification by the Brazilian Congress of the Agreement on Cooperation and Investment Facilitation, and the Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Affairs.

Al-Hashemi also met with Ambassador Maria Laura de Rocha, Secretary General of Brazilian Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Andre Arana Correia Dolago, Deputy Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment, Carlos Duarte, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Africa and the Middle East, and Sidney Leo Romero, Director of the Middle East Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Where the two sides expressed their joint commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership, and strengthening bilateral cooperation relations to include new areas.

The Brazilian Navy signed with EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defense groups, a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement to develop long-range and anti-ship missiles, in the presence of His Excellency Reem Al Hashemi, Saleh Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, and dignitaries from the Brazilian Navy led by Admiral José Augusto Vieira da Menezes, Commander of the Naval Fleet, and Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director, CEO of EDGE Group, at an event that also witnessed the celebration of Brazilian Navy Day in Brasilia.

This partnership underscores the mutual ambition of both sides to be at the forefront of innovation and to explore export opportunities to key global markets. Her Excellency Al Hashemi delivered an opening speech to the UAE-Brazilian Business Forum, where she praised the growing bilateral relations, noting that non-oil bilateral trade between the two countries in 2022 exceeded four billion dollars, as it grew by 32% compared to the previous year, and Her Excellency stressed the importance of continuing to explore opportunities Promising trade and investment in the markets of both countries and the consolidation of relations between the two peoples. Moreover, during the visit, discussions focused on negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement “CEPA” between the United Arab Emirates and the Common Market of the South “Mercosur”. The two sides also discussed efforts to advance cooperation between the two countries. Emirates and the BRICS group. His Excellency Al-Hashemi met with Alexander Silvera, Minister of Energy, where a memorandum of understanding was signed for cooperation in the field of renewable energy between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy.

talks

During the talks, which were attended by many Emirati companies, such as Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Masdar and DP World, the two sides reviewed areas of enhancing trade and investment. With the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year, the two countries expressed their joint commitment to work together to address the challenges of climate change and build a sustainable future for future generations. In addition, the UAE welcomed the announcement that Brazil will host the 30th COP30 in 2025.

Dinner

Saleh Al Suwaidi held a dinner banquet in honor of His Excellency Al Hashemi and His Excellency Sonia Guajajara, Minister of Indigenous Peoples, where Her Excellency Al Hashemi affirmed the UAE’s commitment to the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, and stressed the importance of learning about the knowledge and values ​​of indigenous peoples to benefit from them in achieving sustainable development and protecting biological diversity.

In line with the UAE’s keenness to promote progress in science and technology, His Excellency Al Hashemi visited the University of Brasilia and announced the UAE’s donation of two million US dollars to restore its central library, stressing that this donation embodies the strength of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Her Excellency Al Hashemi attended two meetings with His Excellency Roberto Campos Neto, Governor of the Central Bank of Brazil, and with Tatiana Roseto, Secretary of International Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, and confirmed the UAE’s interest in strengthening economic relations with partners.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy gave a lecture on the foreign policy of the UAE at the Rio Branco Institute, the Brazilian Diplomatic Academy, where she reviewed, during her meeting with diplomats and academics, the principles of the UAE’s foreign policy and keenness to explore opportunities for cooperation between the UAE and Brazil on issues of common interest.