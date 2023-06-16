Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, headed a high-level UAE delegation that visited the Republic of Paraguay last Tuesday and met with His Excellency Santiago Peña, the country’s elected president who will take office in August 2023, and a number of officials nominated for positions in the next government.

His Excellency Peña held an Iftar banquet in honor of the country’s delegation, whose members met their counterparts in Paraguay, in the presence of many representatives of Emirati companies such as Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Masdar, Elite Agro, ADNOC Trade, and representatives of the Climate Conference “COP28”. , Dubai Ports World, and the Ministry of Economy.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade in Paraguay hosted the round-table meetings of the Emirati-Paraguayan business sector, where the Emirati delegation met His Excellency Luis Alberto Castiglione, Minister of Industry and Trade.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy said in her speech at the opening of the meetings that the business forum confirms the strong and well-established bilateral relations between the two countries, and that the governments of the two countries are keen to enhance bilateral cooperation, explaining that trade between the UAE and Paraguay increased last year by 53%, which indicates the existence of an opportunity growth, and that all legislative agreements were put into effect after ratification to encourage investment.

The UAE delegation also met with His Excellency Julio Cesar Areola Ramirez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, and discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. His Excellency Reem Al Hashemi was awarded the National Order of Merit of the Republic of Paraguay.

Ramirez praised the support provided by the UAE to his country during the “Covid-19” pandemic, including vaccines and medical supplies.

For his part, His Excellency Mario Abdo Benitez, President of the Republic of Paraguay, held a luncheon at the Presidential Palace, in honor of the UAE delegation, which was attended by His Excellency Ramirez, His Excellency Castiglioni, His Excellency Oscar Diaz, Minister of Finance, His Excellency Moises Santiago Bertone, Minister of Agriculture and Sustainable Development, and His Excellency José Avila, Ambassador of Paraguay to the UAE, and His Excellency Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Argentine Republic, and the non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Paraguay.

The delegation also met His Excellency Oscar Salomon, President of the Senate of Paraguay, and His Excellency Lillian Samanigo, Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy expressed, during the two meetings, the UAE’s appreciation for the position of the Paraguayan people towards the country.

In addition, His Excellency Reem Al Hashimy and His Excellency Julio Cesar Areola Ramirez signed a memorandum of understanding on technical cooperation, and another in the field of diplomatic training, to exchange academic experiences between the two sides in organizing programs of common interest, exchanging knowledge, and cooperating to attract international speakers and organizing joint conferences and workshops. .

Alejandro Dominguez, President of CONMEBOL, the oldest continental football federation in the world, His Excellency Leila Rachid de Coules, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, received His Excellency Al Hashemi and the delegation of the United Arab Emirates.