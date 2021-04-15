Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Reem Jumaa Al Falasi, a specialist in family medicine, and director of the Nima Health Center affiliated with the foreign curative services, one of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) facilities, answered the nation’s call, and she was with the first line of defense to confront the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), through her work. Director of the National Survey Center in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, under the management of the “SEHA” company.

Al Falasi expressed her pride and pride in working within the first line of defense, to confront the pandemic, and said: This is a simple thing that the UAE and its leadership give to the people of the Emirates special care and provide them with all the means to learn, advance and gain experience.

Al Falasi joined SEHA since 2011, when she started a residency program for family medicine. After her graduation, she began her working life in “SEHA” facilities: she was given the opportunity to continue her education until she obtained a master’s in health leadership from the University of Sharjah, despite One of her great work responsibilities, but the great support in all fields enabled her to succeed and obtain a master’s, and she is looking forward to obtaining other degrees that enhance her experiences.

Her high education and great experience qualified her to be among the main faculty members of the Family Medicine Program in Al Ain, and assistant faculty members at the United Arab Emirates University.

Al Falasi asserted that “SEHA” provided her with the opportunity to develop herself and increase her practical qualifications and practical experiences, beginning with her enrollment in the residency program, obtaining her masters, and until she became director of several health centers affiliated with the «SEHA» company, and is currently contributing to the transfer of her expertise and knowledge to medical students and residents of the program. Family Medicine, and is keen to continue her education and develop her career.

Al Falasi advises Emiratis to be keen on education and obtaining the highest academic degrees.