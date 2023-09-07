The organizer of PAX, ReedPopwill not collaborate in future events of the E3announced the company and the THAT. The THAT also informed the Los Angeles Convention Center, which is the traditional home of the E3which will not hold a show there in 2024. The THAT hasn’t canceled plans for an event in 2024, but if it does take place, it won’t take place there.

GamesIndustry.biz understands that the industry body is also working on a complete reinvention of the entertainment spectacle. E3 by 2025.

ReedPopwhich is also the parent company of GamesIndustry.biz, had signed a multi-year agreement for the E3 in 2023. However, the first attempt to relaunch the event failed to get off the ground and the planned 2023 show was cancelled. The decision to end the relationship was a “mutual decision.”

“We appreciate the collaboration of ReedPop over the past 14 months and we support their ongoing efforts to bring the industry and fans together through their various events,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, ESA President and CEO. “Although the scope of the E3 continues to be unmatched in our industry, we continue to explore how we can evolve it to better serve the gaming industry, and are evaluating all aspects of the event, from the format to the venue. We are committed to our role as industry facilitators and look forward to sharing news about the E3 in the coming months.” “We have enjoyed our time working with the THAT and we appreciate their commitment to the gaming industry as a whole,” said Kyle Marsden-Kish, head of gaming events at ReedPop. “Although we will not be involved in the future of the E3we look forward to seeing her evolution and where the future will take her. THAT“.

The news follows the PAX West of ReedPop in Seattle this weekend, which was held alongside the show Nintendo Live.

Via: gameindustry

Editor’s note: In case it wasn’t clear to you, the E3 she’s dead. You have to be very naive to think that this is going to lift, if ReedPop couldn’t do it, they need a miracle, it’s easier to create a new event, but to convince the big three to return to a stage after they discovered and proved that They don’t need an ESA event, it’s almost impossible.