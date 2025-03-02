Reed Brody, lawyer: “We present evidence to the Court that show that Biden has contributed to Israeli crimes”

American lawyer Reed Brody is A well -known jurist in international human rights circuits. He has been working in cases against repressors and dictators throughout the world for four decades, gathering evidence and articulating cases of rights violations. For twenty years he was a legal advisor and spokesman for Human Rights Watch.

In addition, he had a relevant role in the accusation against Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in London, he has headed United Nations Missions in El Salvador or the Democratic Republic of the Congo, coordinated the legal team to bring to trial the crimes of the former Haiti, Jean-Claude Duvalier, and achieved the condemnation for crimes against humanity against the ex-dictator Chadian I will.

He currently works with the victims of former Gambia dictator, Yahya Jammeh, is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Expert Group about Nicaragua and is part of the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights and the organization Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn).

As a member of the latter, he has participated in the application before the International Criminal Court – publicly announced this week – to investigate the Contribution and complicity with Israeli massacres In Gaza of former President Joe Biden, his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and his Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

It is the first time that a US Human Rights Organization points to an American president before the Court of Hague for complicity in war crimes and against humanity. Their spokesmen They highlight the importance of asking for accountability “to avoid greater impunity in the future.”

Reed Brody answer by telephone to the questions of Eldiario.es about this complaint.

Israeli leaders did not act alone. Those who help can also be criminally responsible

What is this request for 172 pages They have presented to the Court of The Hague, how does it arise?

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest orders against Hamas leaders for the crimes of October 7, 2023 and against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the then Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, for Crimes in Gazaincluding the use of hunger as a method of war, intentionally directed attacks against the civilian population and crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhuman acts.

But Israeli leaders did not act alone. According to article 25 of the Rome Statute that governs the International Criminal Court, people who help and encourage these crimes can also be considered criminally responsible.

It should be demonstrated that they helped or encouraged the commission of a crime, thus contributing to their commission, and must have done it with knowledge, which means that at least they have had to be aware that the crime of the main author – the crimes committed by Israeli officers – will occur in the normal course of events.

Biden, Blinken and Austin have been complicit in Israel’s crimes not only politically and morally, but also legally

How is the complicity of Biden, Blinken and Austin concrete?

Our application before the International Criminal Court presents extensive evidence that shows that President Joe Biden, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have substantially contributed to Israeli crimes, with the knowledge that they were being carried out.

The bombs that Israel has used To destroy hospitals, schools and homes are American bombs that they provided. The murder and persecution campaign of Israel has been carried out with the American political support that they facilitated. These authorities were aware of the crimes that Israel was committing and, nevertheless, they assured that support never stopped.

In other words: Biden, Blinken and Austin have not only been political and morally complicit, but also legally complicit in Israel’s crimes.

From October 7, 2023 to January 2025, when they left office, these US officers They approved and facilitated at least 17.9 billion dollars in Shipping of arms to Israel, They provided Intelligence in real time and military coordination to the Israeli forces, and vetoed multiple resolutions of high fire in the United Nations, ensuring that Israel could continue with their atrocities Without consequences.

They were aware of the crimes that Israel was committing and, nevertheless, they assured that the support did not stop

What steps could the Hague Court take in that regard?

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court already has an investigation into the crimes committed by Hamas and Israeli presidents, and we hope that we take into account the evidence that we have provided.

The prosecutor does not usually speak publicly about the ongoing investigations, but we hope that new accusations are presented against other Israeli officers. We are saying that American officers should also be investigated.

They have requested it based on article 15 of the Rome Statute, what does this statute establish?

Under that article individuals, victims and NGOs can provide information to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

Is there any similar precedent in the past?

This case is based on well -established legal principles and precedents. One of those precedents is the conviction to Charles Taylor for the UN Special Court for Sierra Leone. The former president of Liberia is now serving a 50 -year sentence in a British prison for complicity in war crimes by providing weapons to an abusive rebel force in Sierra Leone, a country in which he never set foot.

That court determined that Taylor knew about the atrocities that his allies of Sierra Leone were committing against civilians, but continued to send weapons to the rebels and providing them with political and moral support and stimulus.

Imagine a man in a slaughter that runs to a ammunition store and asks the owner (who knows what the murderer is doing): “Fast, fast, I need more ammunition.” And the store owner sells them, but says “please, be careful with how you use them.” That is similar to the situation we are seeing, except that in the case of Israel and the United States it happened again and again, and Biden and the others even prevented the world from taking measures to stop crimes.

The prosecutor would be in a solid position to open an investigation against Trump for his sanctions to the International Criminal Court

Recently President Donald Trump He has established sanctions against the International Criminal Court. Can this Court have responded in some way to this?

Of course. Article 70 of the Rome Statute typifies as a crime against the administration of justice, hindering or intimidating a judicial officer or taking reprisals against a judicial official.

In this case, the court prosecutor, Karim Khan, has accused Gallant and Netanyahu, and Donald Trump has responded by imposing sanctions on Khan and the Court. Therefore, the prosecutor would be in a solid position to open an investigation against Donald Trump for these sanctions.

Why is it important to implement international law in the face of crimes of these characteristics?

The charges against Netanyahu and Gallant have marked a milestone in the history of international justice. For the first time, in its twenty -two years of existence, the International Criminal Court accuses an ally of the United States. In fact, almost no international court since World War II had ever done it.

Until this accusation, the instruments of international justice had been used almost exclusively to address the crimes of defeated adversaries, as in the courts of Nuremberg and Tokyo, of impotent Parias, mostly coming from Africa, or of opponents of the West, such as Vladimir Putin or Slobodan Milošević. This accusation [contra Netanyahu y Gallant] It shows that, despite what many of us thought, the Court could act impartially.

The other international court, that of Justice, established an opinion in July asking the UN Member States Suspension and investments that could contribute to the illegal Israeli occupation. What value does this opinion have?

The International Court of Justice (CIJ), in one of its most important sentences, concluded that the continuous Israeli occupation violated international law, and ruled that other international states and organizations have the obligation not to recognize the occupation as legal or “provide help or assistance to maintain the situation” created by that occupation.

According to that sentence, the western allies of Israel They must reconsider The nature of their commercial, military, economic and diplomatic relations, but, of course, they have been very slow to do so. If they continue to take the process, I think it will correspond to the lawyers and the independent courts of each of these countries force them to comply with the opinion of the International Court of Justice.

According to the CIJ opinion, the western allies of Israel must reconsider the nature of their commercial, military, economic and diplomatic relations

What are the challenges and obstacles of international law in the current panorama and how can it be strengthened?

My professor at the Faculty of Law at Columbia, the legendary Louis Henkin, wrote decades ago that “almost all nations observe almost all the principles of international law and almost all their obligations almost all the time.”

However, as demonstrated by the American invasion of Iraq, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the indiscriminate attack from Israel to Gaza, it is often also the most powerful nations that violate the most important principles of international law.

In the last two years, international law institutions (the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice) have tried to live up to the challenge. The standard doubles in many ways have gone from the courts, which are doing their work, to the powerful countries, who refuse to apply the law and mandates of the courts when they affect their ally, Israel.

Many states that have been strong supporters of the International Criminal Court (ICC), such as France, Italy, Poland -and now even the future Chancellor of Germany -have suggested that they would not execute the arrest warrant of the CPI and would not arrest Netanyahu if they enter their territory. Which, of course, is the opposite of its position on Putin, which is also subject to an arrest warrant of the CPI.

Spain, I must add, has been a supporter with more principles of both the International Criminal Court (CPI) and the International Court of Justice. Similarly, in response to Trump’s sanctions against the ICC, Spain, along with 78 nations, he expressed a strong support for the Court, underlining the importance of defending international law and independence of said court.

“They hit me so much that I couldn’t even walk.”



From arrest orders against Netanyahu and Gallant, and US sanctions in retaliation, we are at a decisive moment. And the question is: Is another victim buried under Gaza’s debris, or can we together strengthen it and give it a renewed legitimacy?