Real Madrid is in a stage of constant renewal year after year with the goal of forming a new generation that gives the club the desired successes. In the defensive zone it is clear that the seniority has not decreased and that will be the great goal of the board facing the 2024 summer market.
Those from the capital of Spain have the idea of renewing the lower zone of the team, starting with the sides. Mendy's departure next summer is imminent and the one destined to take his place is Alphonso Davies. For his part, in the right sector, it is not clear that Dani Carvajal has options to leave the squad, but the idea is to sign someone of weight who competes with him and even surpasses him. The primary option was Reece James, but his state of health it takes him away from the white house, according to what was reported by the newspaper Sports world.
Reece's last two years at Chelsea have been terrifying, the full-back has suffered a series of serious and constant injuries that have not allowed him to perform as his athletic and physical potential demands. Thus, after the most recent fall of the Englishman, which will keep him off the field for at least 3 months, the people of Real Madrid have cooled their desires for the captain of the blues, as they know that he is a risky signing and they prefer to probe Other options.
In this process of renewal of the white club, it seems that in the midfield area and in the attack is where the club is most armored, thanks to the signings of Vinicius, Rodrygo, Endrick himself, Bellingham, Tchoaumeni, Camavinga and others,
