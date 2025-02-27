The president of Redeia, Beatriz Corredor, says that the Ministry of Ecological Transition has not yet requested any report on the risk of supply security that would imply the closure of the Almaraz nuclear power plant, but the time will be studied.

For Corridor, the system currently has a good demand coverage and ensures that in the calculations carried out for the elaboration of the PNIEC, it is indicated that there will be no risk due to the closure of the nuclear centrals until the year 2030, that is, without taking into account the Catalans (Ascó and Vandellós), nor that the government itself is processing a market of capacity to avoid the closure of the combined cycles.

In this way, the president of Redeia leaves the PWC reports that alert the risk of supply cuts as well as the statements of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in which she warned of the lack of energy for Madrid if the Extremadura nuclear plant is closed.

However, the company has first included its risk report, as it has revealed ELconfidencialthe risk of “loss of firm generation benefits associated with the closure of conventional generation plants (coal, combined cycle, nuclear)”.

This extreme occurs after the CNMC, as elected by the election. High oscillations in voltage levels They can end up causing blackouts.

The Almaraz II Central (Cáceres) last January notified an automatic stop of its plant to the Nuclear Safety Council. The event, which occurred while the unit operated at full power, occurred in the return of the generator voltage regulator automatically. A few hours earlier, this regulator had passed to manual due to the oscillations recorded in the high voltage network. The drop in voltage in the electric generator caused the turbine protections to jump and automatically stopped the reactor.

New strategic plan

Corredor also said that the company is waiting to meet in the coming weeks both the proposal for energy planning and the financial re -remuneration rate that the company will receive to be able to draw a new strategic plan for the company, a measure that predicates could arrive next September.

For the president of Redeia, the company is not any bottleneck for investment, as the electric ones have secured on several occasions and explains that the system manager and the government work to seek formulas to prioritize and respond to existing connection requests that suppose 100 GW (41% demand, 40% generation and 19% storage), that is, more than double the current point of demand for the next few years.