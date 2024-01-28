Rome – Requests for layoffs are decreasing in 2023 with the end of the crisis linked to the pandemic, above all thanks to the collapse of those for the exemption fund and solidarity funds: in the year just ended, according to the Observatory on redundancy payments, 422.3 million hours of overall downtime were authorized for companies, with a decrease of 29% compared to 2022 and approximately 90% compared to the darkest period of the pandemic, in 2020, when also thanks to interventions on the Covid fund, 4.3 billion hours were authorized for companies. In December 2023, the hours of authorized layoffs were 29,136,163 with a decrease of 25.4% compared to November and 36.9% compared to December 2022. The draft is also decreasing, i.e. the actual use of cash hours: in the first 10 months of the year, just 25.23% of those authorized were used, therefore approximately 89.3 million out of 354.1 authorized. In the whole of 2021 overall the draw was 39.74% while in 2022 it had dropped to 31.59%.

Even in Liguria, in 2023 requests for redundancy payments recorded a sharp decline: the authorized hours decreased by 26.9% compared to the previous year (-2,114,591). “These are numbers that tell of a lively and growing Ligurian economy, both for workers and for companies” the comment of the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti.

National employment growing

Employment is therefore growing (in November, the latest Istat data available, employed people grew by 30 thousand units in the month and by 520 thousand in the same month of 2022) and the request for layoffs is reduced with companies often looking for more staff. The request for unemployment benefits also decreases: in 11 months the requests from Naspi and Discoll were 2.044 million with a decrease of 1.7% on the same period of 2022 despite the slight surge in November (253,551 applications, +3.3 %). If the hours of ordinary layoffs (the one aimed at industrial companies that suspend or reduce company activity due to temporary and transitory events such as adverse weather conditions) those of extraordinary cash decreased slightly (almost 229.5 million with a decrease of 3.55%) (for corporate restructuring, reorganization and reconversion and for corporate crisis of particular social importance) were 177.92 million with a decrease of 12.04%. The decline was more significant for the exceptional layoff (for workers of companies excluded from the ordinary and extraordinary redundancy fund in sectors that are in serious crisis) with 1,666,390 hours and a drop of 94.09%) and for the funds of solidarity. In this case (for sectors not covered by the CIG), almost 13.26 million hours of downtime were authorized (-89.49%).