Redundancies Today, Prime Minister Sanna Marin will visit Jämsä, meet with representatives of UPM’s mill and employees – Live broadcast of the press conference at 2.30 pm

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is visiting Jämsä today, where the forestry company UPM announced on Wednesday the closure of the Kaipola paper mill.

During his visit, Marin will meet with representatives of UPM’s mill and employees, as well as representatives of the City of Jämsä. HS will broadcast the press conference starting at 2.30 pm live.

The Minister of Labor also attends the meetings Tuula Haatainen (sd) and the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (sd).

Marin said on Twitter that she finds the redundancy news of recent days very unfortunate.

“The Ministry of Employment and the Economy is looking for opportunities to support employees and regions in the situation. Steps have already been taken. “

UPM said Wednesday he plans to Permanent closure of the Kaipola paper mill by the end of this year. If the plan materializes, 450 jobs will be lost at the plant.

The company will make a decision on the fate of the plant after the co-operation procedure. In total, the efficiency measures planned by UPM would reduce about 840 jobs, of which 670 are located in Finland.

UPM justifies the plans to close the mill on the grounds that the mill is the least competitive of the company’s paper mills.

Managing director Jussi Pesonen has accused the Finnish governments of failing to take care of the companies’ operating environments. Concerns include expensive energy and the threat of measures to reduce logging.

Due to its remote location, Finland has higher transport costs than other countries, and in addition, the wages of Finnish paper mill workers are higher than in Sweden and Germany.

Also Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo blamed notice of dismissal to the Board of Sanna Marini. Orpo said Wednesday that the government could have prevented the closure of the Kaipola plant by pursuing a different policy.

He said the government’s “historic” fuel tax increase in early August has boosted fuel costs. In addition, talk of the SDP’s tax increase program creates uncertainty in the business environment.

Chairman of the Left Alliance Li Andersson took a stand on Orpo ‘s accusations, recalling that the price of fuel was also raised while the Coalition was in government and Orpo served as minister.

Kaipolan The paper mill is one of Finland’s largest paper mills and the last plain paper mill in Finland.

The closure of the mill is mainly due to the decline in demand for paper newspapers due to digitalisation and the reduction in the use of printing paper in general.

Last year, UPM closed its production of graphic papers for 620,000 tonnes worldwide.