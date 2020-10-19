Redundancies The pharmaceutical company Orion’s co-operation negotiations ended: 13 are laid off

The redundancies will take place during 2020.

Pharmaceutical company Orion will lay off 13 people in Finland. The company announced the layoffs on Monday. The redundancies are scheduled to take place during 2020.

At the same time, the company said that it had completed the co-operation negotiations.

The negotiations concerned more than 500 employees in Espoo, Turku and Kuopio.

In September, Orion announced that it planned to change the strategy of its Research and Development function. The negotiations concerned all research and development personnel in Finland in all personnel groups. In September, the company estimates that the co-determination negotiations will lead to reductions of a maximum of 25 people.

In addition to the redundancies, the reorganization will transfer personnel from the Research and Development function to other positions in the Orion Group.