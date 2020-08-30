Redundancies Prosecution is not helping now, downtown decision-makers said in connection with the Kaipola debate – “We must not succumb to fighting for the irrelevant”

Government party On Sunday, the center’s influencers, with the help of several representatives, commented on the debate on redundancies and Finland’s competitiveness. The debate gained momentum on Saturday when the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) criticized Yle in Ykkösaamu forest company UPM for the closure of the Kaipola paper mill.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Central) signaled on Sunday that “now we must not succumb to fighting for the irrelevant”.

“Defending Finnish jobs now requires the cooperation of the government, employees and employers. Our extensive work list proceeds with decisions, not prosecutions and quarrels, ”Lintilä wrote downtown website and on Facebook, without directly naming government partner Marin.

Saturday In an interview with HS Lintilä suspected that not all government ministers really understood the problems of the export industry.

Lintilä published at the same time, on Sunday, a list of actions that should be taken in the budget debate to secure jobs.

In the budget debate, a consensus should be found in Lintilä, for example, to refrain from new increases in addition to those already agreed, which will have an impact on the situation and jobs in various industries.

“It is also worth considering whether the already agreed increases of 100 million in heating fuels should be scheduled and staggered,” he wrote.

“There is also a need for a decision to reduce the industrial electricity tax to the EU minimum from the beginning of 2021 and to phase out the energy tax cutter. Rihie must also resolve the continuation of emissions trading compensation in a way that supports the renewal of our industry, ”he continued.

Lintilä also commented on the recent discussion on Finland’s competitiveness. According to Lintilä, there is no need for a “kiky second”, ie a new competitiveness agreement such as the one signed in 2016 Juha Sipilän during the (central) Prime Minister’s term.

“In addition to government employment decisions, the social partners need to be able to reform work and strengthen wage moderation. These would be a more welcome way forward from kiky second at the moment. In the next few years, wage moderation must be observed, which supports the competition of Finnish work in the market, ”Lintilä wrote.

Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn called for earlier in the week, the social partners and the government will take steps to ensure that Finland does not lose its competitiveness vis-à-vis key competitors in the aftermath of the interest rate crisis.

New competitiveness agreement are in recent days for example, the Vice-President of the Center Petri Honkonen and former Minister of Labor Jari Lindström (sin).

Downtown the incumbent Minister for Science and Culture Annika Saarikko On Sunday, he signaled that “Jämsä or other Finland will not be brought to blame”.

“Since UPM’s decision to close the Kaipola paper mill, allegations have been made in one direction or another. They do nothing to help. They will not create any new jobs, not even a moment of comfort, ”Saarikko wrote in the press release without naming Marini either.

“The solution of a large company can be considered unfair and unreasonable, but that does not change the fact that competitiveness is crucial in international comparison,” he continued.

Marin criticized Yle on Saturday that the Kaipola plant has been profitable. UPM has also raised dividends briskly in recent years.

“Of course, from people’s point of view, the question is what is enough,” he said at Ykkösaamu.

Also read: Prime Minister Marin criticized the forestry company UPM in Yle, “Was it necessary to close a profitable plant right now?”

The archipelago called for rapid assistance in the area, cooperation between the municipality and the company’s decision-makers, as well as training with the side. As successful examples from the last few years, he highlighted, for example, the closure of Nokia’s operations in Salo and the closure of a paper mill in Kajaani.

“That’s why my strong message is: from the budget debate to decisions in support of industry and exports. For areas of change, security and visions of a new beginning. Less accusation and digging of the past, more situational awareness and the creation of something new in political speeches, ”Saarikko wrote.

On Sunday, Lintilä did not want to comment on the matter in more detail to HS. Saarikko has not replied to the request for comment.

For conversation the downtown MP also took a stand Markus Lohi, who chairs the Center ‘s Economic Policy Group. He marveled at Marin’s speeches about tightening dismissal protection.

“If the protection against dismissal of permanent employment relationships in companies were tightened, it would easily lead to an increase in fixed-term and atypical employment relationships. Companies would no longer dare to hire permanent employees as often. Southern Europe is a bad example of this. In addition, the threshold for making investments would rise further, ”Lohi reported.