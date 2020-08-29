No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Redundancies Prime Minister Marin criticized the forestry company UPM in Yle, “Was it necessary to close a profitable plant right now?”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
August 29, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) directly criticizes the forestry company UPM for closing the Kaipola plant. He recalls that the plant has been profitable.

“The Kaipola plant has been profitable. UPM has also raised dividends briskly in recent years. Of course, from a people’s perspective, the question is what is enough, ”Marin said In Yle’s Ykkösaamu on saturday.

The Prime Minister reminded that Finland is experiencing the worst crisis since the wars. This is a difficult time for large plant closures, he stressed.

“The question also arises as to why now. When it is difficult for people to get a job anyway, when we are living in a deep difficult economic situation, was it necessary to close a profitable factory right now? ” Marin asked Yle.

“If I had decided for myself, the factory would still be running.”

UPM said earlier this weekthat it plans to close the Kaipola plant in Jämsä. The factory employs about 450 people. It is one of Finland’s largest paper mills and a regionally significant employer.

Marin saidthat he will meet with representatives of the forestry industry this week. The message of other factory closures has not echoed for him so far.

When asked how the government can support the area after the closure of the Kaipola plant, Marin did not give a precise answer. This is being addressed in the budget debate. Marin mentioned that psychosocial services are needed in the area, among other things. Financial support from the government could be available for such matters.

Marin also said he was worried about the economic fall.

“It is possible that we will see more redundancy news,” he said.

The news is updated.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Eurozapping: first clinical trial of a vaccine on humans in Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.